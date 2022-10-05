Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500 (SH), where 15,475,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DWPP, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is off about 1.8%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: SH, DWPP: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.