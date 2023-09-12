SGOL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: SGOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.33, changing hands as low as $18.25 per share. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGOL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.50 per share, with $19.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.32.

