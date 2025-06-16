Sezzle's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Sezzle. Our analysis of options history for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $50,260, and 9 were calls, valued at $393,088.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $200.0 for Sezzle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sezzle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sezzle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Sezzle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $48.9 $47.2 $48.56 $110.00 $72.6K 46 15 SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $60.9 $59.2 $60.9 $85.00 $60.9K 43 20 SEZL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $60.8 $58.7 $59.91 $85.00 $47.9K 43 8 SEZL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $80.9 $77.8 $79.66 $70.00 $47.7K 14 6 SEZL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $3.9 $4.1 $175.00 $40.9K 725 127

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers technology-driven payment platform. It allows customers to split their purchase into four installments and pay over 6 weeks with only the first payment due at the time of purchase. Companies operations comprise one reportable segment, primarily deriving revenue from payment processing platform in North America.

Where Is Sezzle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 766,295, the price of SEZL is up 2.07% at $136.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Sezzle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $168.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $168.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sezzle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SEZL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Feb 2025 B. Riley Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Dec 2024 B. Riley Securities Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEZL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.