Markets

Sezzle's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

June 16, 2025 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by Benzinga Insights for Benzinga->

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Sezzle. Our analysis of options history for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $50,260, and 9 were calls, valued at $393,088.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $200.0 for Sezzle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sezzle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sezzle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Sezzle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Options Call Chart

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $48.9 $47.2 $48.56 $110.00 $72.6K 46 15
SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $60.9 $59.2 $60.9 $85.00 $60.9K 43 20
SEZL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $60.8 $58.7 $59.91 $85.00 $47.9K 43 8
SEZL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $80.9 $77.8 $79.66 $70.00 $47.7K 14 6
SEZL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $3.9 $4.1 $175.00 $40.9K 725 127

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers technology-driven payment platform. It allows customers to split their purchase into four installments and pay over 6 weeks with only the first payment due at the time of purchase. Companies operations comprise one reportable segment, primarily deriving revenue from payment processing platform in North America.

Where Is Sezzle Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 766,295, the price of SEZL is up 2.07% at $136.3.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Sezzle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $168.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $168.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sezzle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SEZL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2025OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2025B. Riley SecuritiesReiteratesBuyBuy
Dec 2024B. Riley SecuritiesReiteratesBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEZL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.