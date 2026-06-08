ServiceTitan Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Max & Margin Gains

ServiceTitan, Inc. TTAN reported its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto emphasize a sharper operating story than a simple revenue beat. Management framed the quarter around stronger customer ROI, faster rollout of Max and improving internal execution.

That message came with better profitability and a higher full-year outlook. Non-GAAP earnings of 37 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 32.14%, whereas revenues of $268.82 million beat the estimate of $255 million by 4.89%.

ServiceTitan Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ServiceTitan Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ServiceTitan Inc. Quote

TTAN Pushes an AI-Driven Operating Story

Co-founder and CEO Ara Mahdessian centered the call on ServiceTitan’s effort to become what he called an agentic operating system for the trades. Mahdessian tied that strategy to multi-year growth vectors and a push to improve organizational velocity.

Mahdessian used customer examples to argue that Max is moving beyond feature bundling into workflow automation across lead generation, booking and field conversion. He said that capabilities introduced in the quarter included speed-to-lead, inbound call booking automation, auto inventory replenishment and invoice protection.

That framing mattered because management repeatedly positioned Max as the next leg of platform value creation, rather than an add-on product cycle. The company’s commentary suggested that automation depth, not just seat growth, is becoming the key investor focus.

ServiceTitan Sees Demand Across Core Vectors

President Vahe Kuzoyan said that the company is still executing against its established priorities in enterprise, commercial and roofing while building out Max. In commercial, Mahdessian pointed to invoicing agents, equipment systems and enhanced CRM capabilities, while roofing work remained focused on trade-specific and insurance workflows.

Enterprise remained a standout. Kuzoyan said that ServiceTitan surpassed 2,000 customers with annualized billings above $100,000, and that cohort now accounts for more than 60% of annualized billings while remaining the fastest-growing segment.

In the quarter, total revenues rose 25% year over year to $268.8 million. Platform revenues also increased 25% to $260.6 million. The gross transaction volume climbed 23% to $21.7 billion, giving management a financial backdrop that supported its more expansive product narrative.

TTAN Highlights Max Rollout & Customer ROI

Kuzoyan said that ServiceTitan more than doubled the number of locations on Max in the fiscal first quarter and expects to double that count again in the second quarter. He added that every fully ramped Max customer is now running at least one fully automated job, and that more than 10% of jobs are fully automated on average across those customers.

In Q&A, management made clear that demand is not the main constraint. Kuzoyan said the gating factor is a deliberate rollout process focused first on proving ROI, then on making implementation more scalable and efficient before broadening the fit across the customer base.

That answer gave investors a clearer read on near-term adoption. ServiceTitan sounded confident in demand, but equally focused on protecting Max’s reputation and long-term durability rather than maximizing short-term bookings.

ServiceTitan Raises the Bar on Profitability

Chief financial officer Dave Sherry described the fiscal first quarter as a quarter of overperformance, driven by stronger-than-expected GTV and lower costs, some of which reflected expense timing. Non-GAAP operating income was $40.8 million, up from $16.2 million a year earlier, and non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 15.2% from 7.5%.

Sherry said the company is reinvesting behind the quarter’s strength, especially in Max and AI inference, but still expects the full-year incremental operating margin to come in above its initial 25% target. That was one of the clearest signs of management confidence on the call.

The free cash flow remained negative at $9.6 million, though that improved from negative $22.3 million a year ago. Management maintained its view that the annual free cash flow should approximate annual non-GAAP operating income over the full fiscal year.

TTAN Offers Higher but Measured Outlook

For second-quarter fiscal 2027, ServiceTitan expects revenues of $284 million to $286 million, and non-GAAP income from operations of $38 million to $39 million. For the fiscal year, the company raised the revenue outlook to $1.13-$1.14 billion and projected non-GAAP income from operations of $142 million to $147 million.

Sherry kept the underlying assumptions disciplined. He said the company is not carrying forward the fiscal first-quarter GTV overperformance into later quarters and is assuming a normal summer despite weather and business-day benefits in the said quarter.

That restraint also showed up in Q&A. Asked to rank the drivers of upside, Sherry said that Max and virtual agents remain small contributors today, while the higher annual outlook rests more on execution across the business than on aggressive assumptions about recent tailwinds.

ServiceTitan Leaves More Focused Message

The clearest takeaway from the call was that management wants investors to view ServiceTitan as a company entering a more scaled automation phase while preserving operating discipline. The tone was notably forward-looking, with management returning often to rollout quality, implementation efficiency and internal R&D leverage.

The Q&A reinforced that posture. Executives sounded most explicit when discussing Max onboarding discipline, enterprise momentum and the intention to build AI into customer workflows and internal software development.

TTAN’s Zacks Signals

TTAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks methodology, Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) stocks paired with Style Scores of A or B generally offer the strongest near-term return profile, while a Rank #3 can be appropriate to hold. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For TTAN, the strong Growth Score stands out more than the Value or Momentum profile. The mixed Style Score setup, alongside a Hold-ranked stock, points to a more balanced signal rather than a clear-cut high-conviction setup, and that Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter.

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