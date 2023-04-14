Service Properties Trust (SVC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Service Properties Trust said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.63%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 47.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.63%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Properties Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVC is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 146,053K shares. The put/call ratio of SVC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service Properties Trust is $11.98. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.68% from its latest reported closing price of $9.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Service Properties Trust is $1,869MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Asset Management holds 171K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 114.22% over the last quarter.

SCHH - Schwab U.S. REIT ETF holds 777K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 54.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 45.67% over the last quarter.

Edgestream Partners holds 259K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing a decrease of 40.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 99.85% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Equity Portfolio Class I holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 26.00% over the last quarter.

Service Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.