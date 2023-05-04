Service International (SCI) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Service International said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $66.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service International. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCI is 0.26%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 143,396K shares. The put/call ratio of SCI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service International is 83.23. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.73% from its latest reported closing price of 66.20.

The projected annual revenue for Service International is 4,042MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,235K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,353K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 70.05% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,380K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,474K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 44.77% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,094K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 8.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,750K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,608K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 7.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,446K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Service International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

