Serve Robotics to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 06, after market close.



The company’s earnings performance has been mixed over the last four quarters, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate once, missing it twice and beating once. The company delivered an average negative surprise of 24.1%.

SERV’s Q2 Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve Robotics’ second-quarter 2026 loss per share is pegged at 69 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 36 cents. The consensus mark has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Serve Robotics Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Serve Robotics Inc. price-eps-surprise | Serve Robotics Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.54 million, indicating a 452.7% gain from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Factors to Note for Serve Robotics’ Q2 Earnings

Serve Robotics' top line in the second quarter of 2026 is likely to have been supported by higher utilization of its existing robot fleet and efforts to increase revenues generated from each robot. Rather than adding more sidewalk robots during the first half of the year, the company focused on improving operational efficiency by activating more merchants, integrating additional delivery platforms and expanding into new cities and neighborhoods. These initiatives are likely to have increased delivery activity and supported revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In addition to operational improvements, Serve Robotics is likely to have benefited from a broader mix of recurring revenue streams. Software services, branding, data and healthcare automation have become larger contributors alongside food delivery, while the integration of Diligent Robotics has expanded the company's footprint and added another source of recurring revenues. Together with ongoing efforts to improve revenue per robot and operating hour, these developments are likely to have contributed meaningfully to top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the bottom line, however, Serve Robotics' ongoing investments are likely to have continued weighing on profitability. Spending on autonomy development, AI model improvements, fleet software, data infrastructure and platform integration remained elevated. At the same time, costs associated with supporting a larger fleet and integrating the healthcare robotics business are likely to have kept margin pressure high despite improving software margins.

What the Zacks Model Says for Serve Robotics

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Serve Robotics this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here.



SERV’s Earnings ESP: Serve Robotics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Serve Robotics’ Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion, and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. Boise Cascade’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. Amentum’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 37.3%. Limbach’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to rise 5.4% year over year.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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