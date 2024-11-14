Servcorp Gains Shareholder Support at Annual Meeting

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.

Servcorp Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully approved, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Tony McGrath. The company also secured approval for an increase in the total aggregate fees limit for non-executive directors. These decisions indicate strong shareholder support for Servcorp’s strategic direction.

