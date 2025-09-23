Seres Gets Constructive Feedback From FDA On Phase 2 Study Protocol For SER-155; To Cut Workforce

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) announced receipt of additional constructive feedback from the FDA on the Phase 2 study protocol for the company's lead program, SER-155, for the prevention of bloodstream infections in adults undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The feedback is expected to support Seres finalization of the protocol. The company continues to engage with multiple parties intending to secure capital and other resources to support advancement of the Phase 2 study of SER-155, as well as further development of additional live biotherapeutic candidates. The company anticipates that positive results from the Phase 2 study, if achieved, could enable advancement into a single Phase 3 trial to support registration.

Seres said it is reducing workforce by approximately 25%, including reductions that were effective in August 2025. The workforce reduction is expected to result in cash payments of approximately $1.0 -$1.4 million, to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company expects to extend its cash runway well into the second quarter of 2026.

