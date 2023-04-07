Serco Group Plc. (SCGPY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Serco Group Plc. said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serco Group Plc.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCGPY is 0.01%, a decrease of 32.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.93% to 216K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Serco Group Plc. is $2.48. The forecasts range from a low of $2.18 to a high of $2.98. The average price target represents an increase of 50.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.65.

The projected annual revenue for Serco Group Plc. is $4,569MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 130.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 61.50% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 61.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 138.06% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 130.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 61.00% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 61.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 126.72% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 130.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 60.73% over the last quarter.

