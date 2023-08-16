SentinelOne (S), Netskope Join Forces to Secure Modern Workforce

SentinelOne S recently announced a collaboration with Netskope to safeguard distributed work environments. The modern workforce demands flexibility and remote capabilities, both in-built characteristics of an evolving hybrid work environment, globally. However, these features can prove challenging to handle for chief security officers amid growing incidents of cybersecurity attacks.



The SentinelOne Singularity App for Netskope, currently available on the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace, is a groundbreaking solution designed to provide comprehensive, context-rich visibility, essential for identifying, countering and mitigating threats across the evolving landscape.



The joint solution offers consolidated, detailed insights into threat activities across the entire technological spectrum. This level of visibility empowers security teams to effectively enhance their investigative capabilities and secure both personnel and information.



The SentinelOne Singularity App for Netskope streamlines visibility into Netskope's Intelligent Secure Service Edge, facilitating threat investigation, hunting and triage acceleration. This is achieved by automatically enriching SentinelOne threats with contextually linked Netskope alerts.

Security teams gain a comprehensive view of endpoint, cloud, Data Loss Protection (DLP) and SASE alerts. Netskope's User Behavior Analytics, DLP, malware alerts and more are consolidated within SentinelOne's Singularity platform, enabling robust threat hunting across the environment.

SentinelOne Rides on Strong Portfolio & Partner Base

The company is banking on a strong portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and data capabilities powered by artificial intelligence. Its Singularity platform is renowned for providing protection spanning user endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity infrastructure. The growing adoption of its Singularity Marketplace has been noteworthy in recent times.



Moreover, SentinelOne is riding on an expanding partner base that includes the likes of ServiceNow and Amazon AMZN cloud arm Amazon Web Services, which leverages the Singularity XDR platform to provide end-to-end threat detection and automated response.



Revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2024 jumped 70% year over year to $78.3 million, thanks to a growing customer base. The total customer count grew roughly 43% to more than 10,680 customers as of Apr 30, 2023.



SentinelOne recently launched Singularity Ranger Insights, which leverages its asset discovery and protection capabilities to remove complexity from vulnerability management. Moreover, the recent launch of its Cloud Data Security product line offers a solid defense against malware attacks.



Two products within the Cloud Data Security — Threat Detection for Amazon S3 and Threat Detection for NetApp — are designed to help enterprises by using Amazon S3 object storage and NetApp file storage to detect and prevent the spread of malware across their cloud environments and enterprise networks.



These factors are expected to further expand clientele, thereby driving top-line growth. SentinelOne expects second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be $141 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $141.49 million, suggesting 38.02% year-over-year growth.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

