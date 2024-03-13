SentinelOne, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$71.98 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$93.68 million, or -$0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.62 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $174.18 million from $126.10 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$71.98 Mln. vs. -$93.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.24 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $174.18 Mln vs. $126.10 Mln last year.

