Sentage Holdings Spikes

May 01, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) shares are surging more than 356 percent on Monday morning trade to reach a year-to-date high. The shares have been on an upsurge since April 27. Monday, the company received a bearish rating from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator.

Currently, shares are at $8.75, up 344.16 percent from the previous close of $1.97, on a volume of 28,133,747.

