Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher Led By Pharma Stocks

August 07, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares held steady in early trade on Monday and the rupee opened 11 paise higher at 82.73, as the dollar and Treasury yields pulled back after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 142 points, or 0.2 percent, at 65,863 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,562.

Pharma stocks topped the gainers list, with Sun Pharma and Divis Laboratories rising around 2 percent each.

Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 3 percent on reports that it has over 2.80 lakh cumulative pending orders for the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700 and Thar.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly on news that the company expects to list shares of its financial services unit soon.

Paytm jumped 7 percent on reports that its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will purchase a 10.30 percent stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV in a no-cash deal.

Britannia Industries fell 1.6 percent despite posting 36 percent growth in the June quarter net profit.

BHEL dropped more than 2 percent after widening its quarterly net loss. Bank of Baroda was marginally lower despite reporting an 88 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Balrampur Chini Mills gained 0.6 percent after Q1 profit soared a whopping 493 percent.

Punjab & Sind Bank plunged 5 percent on reporting a 25 percent decline in Q1 net profit.

