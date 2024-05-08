Sensex, Nifty Open Lower; Dr Reddy's Shares Down 4%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a tepid note Wednesday as investors reacted to hawkish Fed comments and watched closely the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 180 points, or 0.2 percent, at 73,330 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 41 points, or 0.2 percent, at 22,261.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories tumbled nearly 4 percent despite Q4 profit climbing 36 percent year-on-year.

Likewise, PB Fintech plunged 5.3 percent despite the company reporting a second straight quarter of profit in the January-March period.

Sonata Software slumped 14 percent as it posted a 3 percent year-on-year fall in quarterly net profit on account of big deal decision delays.

Among the prominent gainers, ONGC, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, BPCL and Coal India rose 1-2 percent.

IRB Infrastructure rallied 2.3 percent as it reported a 45 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter.

JSW Energy rose 1.2 percent after quarterly consolidated net profit jumped 22 percent from last year.

Delta Corp jumped 3.7 percent after reporting a 41 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

