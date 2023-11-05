Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Fed Rate Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday as another set of weak U.S. economic data added to investor optimism that the Fed is done hiking interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 363 points, or 0.6 percent, at 64,727 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 114 points, or 0.6 percent, at 19,344.

Hero MotoCorp climbed 1.5 percent after teasing its upcoming adventure maxi-scooter. Larsen & Toubro rose 1.2 percent after selling its entire stake in L&T Infra Engineering.

InterGlobe Aviation jumped 2.6 percent on posting profit for the second straight quarter.

Zomato advanced 2.4 percent after it managed to turn a profit for the second consecutive quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation rallied 2.4 percent after it acquired Mercator Petroleum for about Rs 148 crore in an insolvency proceeding.

Adani Ports added 0.8 percent after its flagship Mundra Port set another record by handling 16.1 million tons of cargo in October.

Tata Steel rose about half a percent on reports it is seeking financial aid for its Netherlands unit.

