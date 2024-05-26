Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a muted note Monday as investors look ahead to the exit poll and the general election results.

Voting for the 18th Lok Sabha will end on June 1 and no exit poll results should be published before 6.30 pm on that day. The Parliament election results will be out on June 4.

Meanwhile, as the earnings season draws to a close, the focus will now shift to upcoming reports on monthly auto sales, March quarter GDP, infrastructure output for April and fiscal deficit numbers for March-April 2024.

Asian stocks traded slightly higher this morning and the dollar edged lower while oil held steady after suffering another weekly loss due to Fed's cautious stance on rate cuts. Gold was largely unchanged following its worst week since September.

Geopolitical tensions were in focus after at least 35 people were killed and dozens more were injured in Israel's strike in Gaza on Sunday.

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, rebounding from sharp losses seen in the previous session as new data signaled an improving consumer outlook on inflation.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods rebounded more than expected in April while consumer sentiment deteriorated slightly less than previously estimated in May and consumer inflation expectations moderated from earlier reading, separate set of data revealed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.1 percent to a new record closing high and mark a fifth straight week of gains.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent while the Dow ended flat with a positive bias.

European stocks closed lower on Friday as rate worries resurfaced and tensions escalated between China and Taiwan.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher while France's CAC 40 slipped marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.

