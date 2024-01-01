Sensex, Nifty Fall On Mixed China Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Tuesday as investors reacted to mixed economic data from China. While official data showed manufacturing activity shrunk, a private-sector survey showed expansion.

The benchmark S&P BSE was down 320 points, or 0.4 percent, at 71,952 while the broader NSE index slipped 80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,661.

Eicher Motor fell over 2 percent after posting a decline in two-wheeler sales in December.

Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra were down around 2 percent each.

Life Insurance Corp of India declined 1.5 percent after receiving a demand order of Rs 806.3 crore for FY18 from Mumbai state tax office.

Zomato gained 1.6 percent on news that it has achieved a record-breaking number of orders on its application on New Year's Eve.

Bharti Airtel rose about 1 percent after it agreed to acquire a 97.1 percent stake in Beetel Teletech.

SJVN climbed 1.1 percent after it received government approval to form joint ventures for hydro and renewable projects.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 5 percent after receiving approval for various products from the U.S. FDA.

Coal India added 1.5 percent after reporting 8.2 percent growth in coal production in December.

Vodafone Idea was little changed after recent strong gains on talk of fund infusion and reports of stake sale to tech-billionaire Elon Musk.

