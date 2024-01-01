News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty End On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before closing on a flat note with a positive bias on Monday.

Key benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty new record highs in intraday trading before giving up all gains to end little changed due to a lack of direction from global markets, which were closed for the New Year's Day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 31.68 points, or 0.04 percent, at 72,271.94 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 10.50 points, or 0.05 percent, higher at 21,741.90.

The broader indexes outperformed, with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes closing up half a percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Nestle India jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motor fell 1-3 percent.

