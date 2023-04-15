Sensata Techologies Holdings (ST) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Sensata Techologies Holdings said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Techologies Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 187,983K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensata Techologies Holdings is $57.63. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $47.34.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Techologies Holdings is $4,268MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINAX - Vanguard Industrials Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 164K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 4.47% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 39.75% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 459K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,561K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 67.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 222.60% over the last quarter.

Logan Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

