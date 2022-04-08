Semtech (SMTC) Partners Jam Labs for BlueRiver Technology

Semtech Corporation SMTC announced that it has joined forces with a medical devices company, Jam-Labs, for the latter’s incorporation of its BlueRiver Technology.

Jam Lab’s surgical displays, which are compatible with Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE), have integrated SMTC’s BlueRiver solution.

With the help of this integration, Jam Labs surgical displays offer uncompressed and near-zero latency 4K video to surgeons working in operating rooms. This demonstrates the robustness of the BlueRiver technology.

The recent selection by Jam Labs has added strength to Semtech’s customer base.

Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Growing BlueRiver Partnerships

In addition to Jam Labs, Semtech collaborated with Analog Way, wherein the latter incorporated the BlueRiver technology into its SDVoE compatible input and output cards.

Semtech also partnered with ZeeVee to attract more audiences to the Tennessee State Museum by leveraging the BlueRiver technology.

Also, it collaborated with ZeeVee to develop a premium gaming environment at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with the help of the BlueRiver technology and ZyPer4K encoders and decoders.

Further, SMTC’s BlueRiver platform offers high-quality audio-video content to more than 200 displays at American Dream — a retail and entertainment complex in New Jersey — in partnership with SNA Displays, NETGEAR, and Aurora Multimedia.

These growing collaborations are expected to continue contributing well to the company’s top-line growth in the days ahead.

Strength in BlueRiver

The BlueRiver platform provides cost-effective and efficient solutions to address the needs of the Pro AV market.

Additionally, it provides only one programmable system on chip for replacing conventional AV or keyboard, video and mouse extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers as well as windowing processors with a network of transmitters, receivers, and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.

Manufacturers of the Pro AV equipment can create SDVoE compatible product lines with the help of BlueRiver.

Further, Semtech recently introduced BlueRiver AV Manager to help SDVoE equipment makers in rapidly developing SDVoE solutions. This remains a positive for the company.

With BlueRiver, Semtech remains well poised to expand its presence in the global Pro AV market, which, per a report by 360 Market Updates, is likely to hit $3.27 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can also consider stocks like Apple AAPL, Mimecast Limited MIME and Teradata TDC. While Apple and Mimecast sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Teradata carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Apple has gained 31.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AAPL is currently projected at 12.5%.

Mimecast Limited has gained 96.3% in the past year. MIME’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 15%.

Teradata has gained 15.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for TDC is currently projected at 19.5%.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.