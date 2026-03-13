ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $58.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

The semiconductor components maker's shares have seen a decrease of 18.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.49 billion, indicating a 2.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.26% and +4.81%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. As of now, ON Semiconductor Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.92, so one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ON's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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