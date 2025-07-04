Sell Alert: Joseph Margolis Cashes Out $1.13M In Extra Space Storage Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on July 3, Joseph Margolis, Chief Executive Officer at Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Margolis's decision to sell 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,127,625.

Extra Space Storage shares are trading up 0.72% at $152.88 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Get to Know Extra Space Storage Better

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Breaking Down Extra Space Storage's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Extra Space Storage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 70.65% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Extra Space Storage's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.28.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.95.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Extra Space Storage's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.3 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.8 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.14, Extra Space Storage demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for EXR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

