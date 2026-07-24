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XLV

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold XLV

July 24, 2026 — 05:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 82 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in XLV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Vima LLC NEW +8,696+$968
Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +191,842+$16,401
Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Existing +20,357+$2,341
S Harris Financial Group LLC NEW +1,915+$365
Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Existing -71+$22
Gilpin Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Summit Financial Strategies Inc. NEW +14,261+$1,077
Marino Stram & Associates LLC NEW +1,232+$235
West Michigan Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Platform Technology Partners Existing +597+$182
Financial Perspectives Inc Existing +63+$15
MBE Wealth Management LLC Existing +11,273+$917
Fortis Group Advisors LLC Existing +24,835+$4,083
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Existing +237+$287
Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Existing +80+$60
DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Existing UNCH+$2
WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Existing -614-$43
Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Existing -665-$94
Allen Wealth Management LLC Existing +7,025+$2,271
Bogart Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$288
TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Existing +422+$735
CRA Financial Services LLC Existing +2+$33
Narwhal Capital Management Existing -490-$8
Nelson Capital Management LLC Existing +1,157+$500
Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Existing +27,467+$3,091
Lansing Street Advisors NEW +9,761+$1,549
Silver Coast Investments LLC Existing +1,238+$517
James Investment Research Inc. Existing +1,006+$404
Legacy Advisors LLC Existing +4,038+$746
Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Existing +21,792+$2,152
Greenwood Gearhart LLC Existing +16,722+$8,226
Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Existing -373-$34
Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Existing +1,086+$414
Aggregate Change: +364,891+$47,705

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing XLV positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 5 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the XLV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held XLV at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,263 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of XLV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for XLV. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,861,136 shares in the aggregate, from 13,776,655 down to 8,915,519 for a share count decline of approximately -35.29%. The overall top three funds holding XLV on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of XLV Held
1.WestEnd Advisors LLC 1,949,867
2.Meitav Investment House Ltd. 1,219,207
3.Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. 468,151
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XLV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV).

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Further XLV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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