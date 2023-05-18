SEB S.A. (SEBYY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

SEB S.A. said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.27 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEB S.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEBYY is 0.00%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEBYY by 7.22% over the last quarter.

