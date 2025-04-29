SEB Q1 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - SEB reported first quarter net profit of 7.82 billion Swedish kronor, down 18% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 3.89 kroner compared to 4.60 kroner. Total operating profit was 9.95 billion kronor, down 19%.

The company noted that the announcement of new trade tariffs led to notable market turbulence at the beginning of the second quarter.

"SEB is one of the most well-capitalised banks in Europe, with a strong liquidity position. This makes us well-positioned against unforeseen events and enables us to continue supporting our customers and the economy at large," said Johan Torgeby.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.