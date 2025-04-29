Markets

SEB Q1 Net Profit Declines

April 29, 2025 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SEB reported first quarter net profit of 7.82 billion Swedish kronor, down 18% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 3.89 kroner compared to 4.60 kroner. Total operating profit was 9.95 billion kronor, down 19%.

The company noted that the announcement of new trade tariffs led to notable market turbulence at the beginning of the second quarter.

"SEB is one of the most well-capitalised banks in Europe, with a strong liquidity position. This makes us well-positioned against unforeseen events and enables us to continue supporting our customers and the economy at large," said Johan Torgeby.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.