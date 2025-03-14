SEALSQ Corp Allocates $20 Million for Quantum Computing and AI Investments Through SEALQUANTUM Initiative

SEALSQ Corp progresses with $20 million investment in quantum computing and AI startups to enhance technology initiatives in Europe.

SEALSQ Corp, a company specializing in semiconductors and post-quantum technology, announced significant advancements following the launch of SEALQUANTUM.com, which focuses on investing up to $20 million in startups engaged in quantum computing and AI initiatives. Two investments have been finalized, including a partnership with ColibriTD for quantum-as-a-service solutions, while negotiations are underway to acquire the French ASIC design firm IC’ALPS. This initiative aligns with European efforts to bolster technological capabilities amid geopolitical tensions, emphasizing innovations in quantum security and AI. SEALSQ's CEO, Carlos Moreira, highlighted the company's mission to foster innovation and secure a quantum-resilient future, addressing vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic methods and supporting the development of next-generation solutions for critical industries.

Geneva, Switzerland, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has made substantial progress after launching last month SEALQUANTUM.com, an ambitious investment and acquisitions strategy aimed at accelerating its quantum computing and AI initiatives. As part of this initiative, SEALSQ has allocated up to $20 million to invest in cutting-edge startups specializing in Quantum Computing, Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS), and AI-driven semiconductor technologies.





To date, two investments have already been announced while two more are currently in advanced stage of negotiations with a targeted announce date of before the end of Q2. Recent announcements include:









Investment in ColibriTD,



Exclusive negotiations to acquire IC’ALPS SAS (“IC’ALPS”),



SEALSQ’s initiative complements multiple projects initiated by Europe’s top technology founders as part of a new scheme designed to help build the next generation of European €100 billion companies. By fostering the development of quantum-safe and AI-powered solutions, SEALSQ aims to strengthen Europe’s position as a global technology leader while addressing critical cybersecurity, AI, and semiconductor challenges.





While SEALQUANTUM is a global investment initiative, SEALSQ is particularly committed to supporting Europe’s technological ecosystem, recognizing the urgent need to boost European technology capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions and increasing global competition. The rapid evolution of AI and quantum technologies is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, and SEALSQ sees an opportunity to accelerate its AI-quantum roadmap by investing in breakthrough European innovations.





SEALQUANTUM is a core pillar of the SEALSQ Quantum Roadmap, a strategic initiative designed to provide end-to-end quantum-safe solutions while ensuring cryptographic agility in an evolving digital landscape. This investment will support startups at the forefront of:







Quantum security and computing architectures



Quantum networking solutions



AI-powered chipsets that integrate with post-quantum semiconductors



AI cloud-based quantum services hardened by SEALSQ’s security protocols







By focusing on quantum-resilient AI and semiconductor technologies, SEALSQ is driving the development of next-generation solutions capable of safeguarding critical infrastructure, financial systems, and government institutions from the emerging threats of quantum computing.







Supporting European Entrepreneurs in AI, Cybersecurity, Quantum, and Space







Beyond quantum computing and AI, SEALSQ is also investing in young European entrepreneurs working on cybersecurity, quantum sectors, and space technology to complement the WISeSat satellite constellation. These investments align with broader European initiatives to strengthen the continent’s strategic autonomy in key technology sectors.





Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, emphasized: “By investing in cutting-edge startups focused on quantum computing, QaaS, and AI-driven semiconductor technologies, we are fostering innovation, promoting unconventional thinking, and assisting entrepreneurs in finding creative solutions to complex challenges. Innovation and our commitment to creating a better world have always been at the core of our mission, and we are proud to continue this tradition by investing up to $20 million of our available cash through SEALQUANTUM.”







Building a Quantum-Resilient Future







Through SEALQUANTUM, SEALSQ is reinforcing its commitment to building a quantum-resilient world, ensuring that trust, privacy, and compliance remain foundational principles in an increasingly complex cyber landscape. As the quantum era approaches, SEALSQ is taking proactive steps to secure the future of digital infrastructure, enabling industries and governments to navigate the transition to a quantum-safe ecosystem.





About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









