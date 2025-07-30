Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) jumped 67.6% year over year to $105.22 for the three months ended June 28, 2025, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability.

Revenue (GAAP) increased 12.3% to $2,480 million for the three months ended June 28, 2025.

Operating income (GAAP) expanded 73.3% to $52 million for the three months ended June 28, 2025, with margins widening compared to the same period in 2024.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Seaboard (NYSEMKT:SEB), a diversified agribusiness and transportation company, posted its GAAP earnings release on July 29, 2025, for Q2 fiscal 2025. The most notable news was a year-over-year jump in both revenue and profits, with earnings per share (EPS) reaching $105.22 (GAAP) for the three months ended June 28, 2025 -- up 67.6% compared to the same period in 2024 -- and operating income rising even as the quarterly dividend remained unchanged. With no analyst estimates available, direct comparison to expectations is not possible, but the across-the-board gains mark a period of robust improvement. The period saw net sales, operating income, and net income all increase at double-digit rates versus the prior year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $105.22 $62.82 67.6% Revenue $2,480 million $2,209 million 12.3% Operating Income $52 million $30 million 73.3% Net Income Attributable to Seaboard $102 million $61 million 67.2% Dividends Declared per Common Share $2.25 $2.25 0.0%

Understanding Seaboard's Business and Strategic Focus

Seaboard operates across several industries, including commodity trading and milling, pork production and processing, marine shipping, power generation, and biofuels. Its business model is built on both diversification and vertical integration. The company is the third-largest pork producer in the U.S, owns a major commodity trading network, runs shipping operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, and generates electricity in the Dominican Republic.

Recent focus areas for Seaboard include managing commodity price swings, increasing efficiencies through vertical integration, and navigating complex global and regulatory environments. Factors critical to its performance involve the cost and availability of agricultural commodities, the balance between global supply and demand, compliance with evolving environmental standards, and competition across its wide range of segments.

Quarterly Highlights and Key Drivers

During the quarter ended June 28, 2025, Seaboard reported a 12.3 % increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. This reflects broad strength across the business, but the company did not provide details by operating segment. As a result, it is difficult to know how much each area -- such as commodity trading, pork operations, or shipping -- contributed to the growth.

Operating income (GAAP) rose at a faster pace than revenue, increasing 73.3% for the three months ended June 28, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. When operating income accelerates faster than sales, it generally signals gains in operating margins, often driven by cost efficiencies or favorable market conditions. The earnings release did not specify the sources of these margin gains. However, for a commodity-based business like Seaboard, this often relates to movement in input prices -- such as grains, pork, or fuel -- or improvements in productivity, perhaps tied to ongoing vertical integration in key segments like pork and biodiesel.

Net income attributable to the company (GAAP) rose to $102 million for the three months ended June 28, 2025, up 67.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The EPS figure of $105.22 (GAAP) for the three months ended June 28, 2025, showed a similar increase over the same period in 2024. However, the lack of commentary on geographic or segment performance limits insight into what drove these bottom-line improvements. The company’s diverse global presence subjects it to various currency and economic conditions, but the results do not include region-by-region or segment-level commentary.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $2.25 per share, the same as the prior year period. There was no change in dividend policy disclosed and no commentary on capital allocation priorities. This stability suggests management sees current performance as sustainable at least in the short term, but the lack of further information on capital allocation leaves questions about longer-term plans for uses of cash or possible changes to future dividends.

Looking Ahead

The company did not provide forward guidance or projections for future quarters or for fiscal 2025. There was no commentary on expected results, outlook for key financial metrics, or planned changes in business strategy. As such, investors and observers have limited insight into management’s expectations for the remainder of the year.

The absence of guidance also applies to commentary on possible risks in the most recent quarter, such as commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, or geopolitical issues, and the company’s release provided no further details about segment performance, upcoming initiatives, or possible capital allocation shifts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.