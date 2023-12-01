SDOG Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SDOG ETF (Symbol: SDOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.31, changing hands as high as $49.52 per share. SDOG shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDOG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.36 per share, with $56.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.53.

