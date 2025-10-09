Scotiabank Maintains CNX Resources (CNX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.81% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is $31.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.81% from its latest reported closing price of $33.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is 1,825MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.22%, an increase of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.24% to 175,453K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,462K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,691K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 50.52% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 8,350K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,714K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,463K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,435K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.