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Scotiabank Expects C$82 Mln Contribution From KeyCorp Stake In Q3

July 22, 2026 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO) said on Wednesday that it expects a net income contribution of about C$82 million from its stake in KeyCorp in its fiscal third quarter of 2026.

Scotiabank said the amount reflects its share of KeyCorp's second-quarter earnings and includes acquisition-related and other accounting impacts, on a one-month lag.

Adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets of about C$8 million, the adjusted net income contribution from KeyCorp would be about C$90 million, the company expects.

On the NYSE, shares of Scotiabank are currently gaining 0.41 percent, changing hands at $87.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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