Scotiabank Downgrades Comcast (SNSE:CMCSA)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Comcast (SNSE:CMCSA) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is -2.52%, an increase of 543.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 3,800,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 130,425K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,148K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,440K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101,182K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,460K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 89,101K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,410K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84,806K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.