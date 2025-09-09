This Scorching Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Exploded Higher and Could Be Headed to the $1 Trillion Club Much Earlier Than Expected

Key Points Oracle's extensive assortment of cloud, database, and enterprise software products is found in 98% of the Fortune 500 companies.

The rapid adoption of AI just fueled a massive increase in the company's remaining performance obligation (RPO), which will drive future growth.

Oracle's fundamental position in the IT ecosystem will likely propel this industry stalwart into the $1 trillion club years ahead of schedule.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

There's no denying the trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past few years. Many of the companies that have pivoted to adopt this game-changing technology have ascended the ranks of the world's largest companies when measured by market cap. When the stock market closed on Tuesday, there were 11 members of the vaunted $1 trillion club, the vast majority of which have significant ties to AI.

After the market close, industry stalwart Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported its recent quarterly results, and despite missing Wall Street's expectations, the stock surged higher and never looked back. Why? In a stunning turn of events, the company signed numerous multibillion-dollar contracts that kicked its future growth potential into overdrive.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Given the magnitude of these deals, it seems the writing is on the wall for Oracle to join this elite fraternity. The company's growth is at a tipping point, and management's commentary suggests the company has a long AI-centric runway for growth ahead.

A trusted partner

Oracle holds a coveted place in the technology community, as roughly 98% of Global Fortune 500 companies make up its customer rolls. The industry stalwart provides its customers with a strategic combination of cloud, database, and enterprise software. Naturally, when the shift to AI began in earnest, this captive audience began to turn to Oracle for its expanding collection of cloud and AI solutions.

The company's growth has been uneven, but the future looks bright. During Oracle's fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended Aug. 31), total revenue grew 11% year over year to $14.9 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 grew by 6%. Both numbers accelerated compared to Q4, but missed Wall Street's consensus estimates, which called for revenue of $15 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.48.

However, that wasn't the headline. Last quarter, CEO Safra Catz noted that the company had reached a "tipping point," noting that revenue growth was accelerating, "and it's only going up from here."

That turned out to be an understatement. Oracle reported explosive growth in its remaining performance obligation (RPO) -- or contractual obligations not yet included in revenue -- which skyrocketed 359% year over year to $455 billion, up from $138 billion in Q4.

Catz explained, "We signed four multibillion-dollar contracts with three different customers in Q1," calling the results "astonishing." He went on to say that demand for Oracle Cloud "continues to build." The company expects to sign "several additional multi-billion-dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half a trillion dollars."

Looking to the future, Oracle is forecasting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue to grow 77% to $18 billion this year -- but that's just the beginning:

Fiscal 2027 cloud revenue of $32 billion, up 78%.

Fiscal 2028 cloud revenue of $73 billion, up 128%.

Fiscal 2029 cloud revenue of $144 billion, up 97%.

Mind you, this is just Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue, and Catz noted that "most of the revenue in this five-year forecast is already booked in our reported RPO." That means that any future contracts will probably increase those growth targets.

The path to $1 trillion just got much shorter

Oracle is leveraging its position as a trusted partner to help customers choose suitable AI and cloud solutions and profit from the growing adoption of generative AI.

Before today's results, Wall Street was expecting Oracle to generate revenue of $66.75 billion in its fiscal 2026 (which began June 1), giving it a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 10. Assuming its P/S remained constant, Oracle needed to generate revenue of approximately $98 billion annually to support a $1 trillion market cap. Given those figures, Oracle could have achieved a $1 trillion market cap before 2028.

Wall Street hasn't yet had time to update its models, but given the magnitude of the company's results, previous forecasts are out the window. Barring unforeseen circumstances, I predict Oracle will join the $1 trillion club within the next 12 months.

Estimates regarding the market potential of generative AI continue to ratchet higher. Big Four accounting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) calculates the opportunity could be worth as much as $15.7 trillion annually by 2030, which illustrates the magnitude of the opportunity.

Given the recent contract wins, Oracle has proven that it is leveraging its experience to profit from this windfall. The writing is on the wall, and Oracle is poised to join the fraternity of trillionaires in short order.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,031,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.