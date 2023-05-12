Scor SE - ADR (SCRYY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Scor SE - ADR said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.15 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scor SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCRYY is 0.00%, an increase of 99.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scor SE - ADR is 5.66. The forecasts range from a low of -1.83 to a high of $11.92. The average price target represents an increase of 292.86% from its latest reported closing price of 1.44.

The projected annual revenue for Scor SE - ADR is 19,376MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

