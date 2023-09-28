News & Insights

Scienjoy Holding Falls 25%

September 28, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Scienjoy Holding Corp. (SJ) shares are sliding more than 25 percent on Thursday morning trade. The stock reached a 3-month high on Wednesday and started to slide from there. Today, the company has announced the establishment of Scienjoy Verse Tech Ltd at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Currently, shares are at $2.86, down 25.71 percent from the previous close of $3.85 on a volume of 4,201,750.

