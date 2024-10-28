News & Insights

Scienjoy Holding to Engage at LD Micro Event

October 28, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Scienjoy Holding (SJ) has released an update.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation, a leader in interactive entertainment in China, will engage with analysts and investors at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles on October 28-30, 2024. The company’s executives will present their vision of leveraging AI to create immersive experiences in the metaverse. This event will provide an opportunity for Scienjoy to strengthen its presence in the financial markets.

Stocks mentioned

SJ

