Scienjoy Holding to Engage at LD Micro Event

Scienjoy Holding Corporation, a leader in interactive entertainment in China, will engage with analysts and investors at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles on October 28-30, 2024. The company’s executives will present their vision of leveraging AI to create immersive experiences in the metaverse. This event will provide an opportunity for Scienjoy to strengthen its presence in the financial markets.

