Science Applications (SAIC) Grabs $156M US Army Contract

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC has secured a $156 million contract to offer system support to the U.S. Army Reserve Command (“USARC”) under the United States Army Reserve Command Information Technology Support Services (USARC ITSS II) contract. Leveraging its extensive history of collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve, Science Applications aims to deliver innovative, cost-effective and mission-oriented managed IT services.

The contract focuses on consolidating global enterprise IT services for USARC, ensuring standardized, responsive and cost-effective solutions. SAIC's efforts will enhance mission value, user experience, cybersecurity and network reliability for more than 65,000 users across 700 locations worldwide. This initiative reinforces Science Applications' commitment to supporting program modernization for the U.S. Army Reserve through advanced IT solutions.

Rising Revenues

SAIC is capitalizing on the surge in demand for its technology solutions, driven by the ongoing digital transformation in defense, space, intelligence and civilian sectors. The company's strategic business development, operational excellence and customer satisfaction have resulted in a robust contract backlog of $23.1 billion as of Nov 3, 2023.

Science Applications’ revenues largely stemmed from the U.S. government, accounting for 98% of its total income. The company’s main clients are different government agencies, such as the military branches, the Department of Homeland Security, NASA and the Department of State, with whom it has prime contracts or subcontracts through other companies.

Having the government as a major client provides stability to the business and minimizes revenue fluctuations. While government projects typically undergo a prolonged approval process, once sanctioned, they generate revenues for several years. Government contracts enhance the predictability of future revenue streams. Additionally, anticipated increases in federal spending are expected to accelerate contract awards, contributing to the company's top-line growth.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Science Applications reported a 10.6% increase in revenues, demonstrating the positive impact of existing and new contracts. Adjusted earnings per share rose by 19%, reflecting strong operational performance, a lower tax rate and a reduced outstanding share count.

