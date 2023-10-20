SCHX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHX ETF (Symbol: SCHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.91, changing hands as low as $49.81 per share. SCHX shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHX's low point in its 52 week range is $42.98 per share, with $54.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.88.

