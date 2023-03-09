SCHW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.68, changing hands as low as $70.88 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $59.35 per share, with $93.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.84. The SCHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: TWST YTD Return
Institutional Holders of PSUN
PFN Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.