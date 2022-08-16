SCHV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHV ETF (Symbol: SCHV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.05, changing hands as high as $69.28 per share. SCHV shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHV's low point in its 52 week range is $60.51 per share, with $74.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.01.

