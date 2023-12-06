SCHR Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHR ETF (Symbol: SCHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.08, changing hands as high as $49.09 per share. SCHR shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.0299 per share, with $51.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.05.
