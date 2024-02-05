SCHP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHP

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHP ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.73, changing hands as low as $51.67 per share. SCHP shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.5006 per share, with $54.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.72.
