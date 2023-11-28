SCHO Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHO ETF (Symbol: SCHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.17, changing hands as high as $48.19 per share. SCHO shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHO's low point in its 52 week range is $47.65 per share, with $49.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.18.
