Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, which added 30,000,000 units, or a 6.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of NDIV, in morning trading today Petroleo Brasileiro is down about 1.4%, and Huntsman is higher by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: SCHO, NDIV: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.