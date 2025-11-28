And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of NDIV, in morning trading today Petroleo Brasileiro is down about 1.4%, and Huntsman is higher by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: SCHO, NDIV: Big ETF Inflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.