SCHO Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHO ETF (Symbol: SCHO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.14, changing hands as low as $48.12 per share. SCHO shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHO's low point in its 52 week range is $47.65 per share, with $49.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.14.
