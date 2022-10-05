Schlumberger Gains On Announcing Partnership With Gradiant

(RTTNews) - Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are adding more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company revealed a partnership with Gradient for sustainable production of battery-grade Lithium compounds. The collaboration will help maximize mineral recovery and reduce the environmental footprint. The Boston-based Gradiant is a provider and developer of cleantech water projects.

Currently, SLB shares are at $40.45, up 3.40 percent from the previous close of $39.12 on a volume of 9,014,927.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.