Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SCHF ETF, which added 13,000,000 units, or a 1.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the UNL ETF, which added 550,000 units, for a 35.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHF, UNL: Big ETF Inflows

