SCHF Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHF ETF (Symbol: SCHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.45, changing hands as low as $34.37 per share. SCHF shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.40 per share, with $36.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.41.
