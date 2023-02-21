SCHE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHE ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.55, changing hands as low as $24.45 per share. SCHE shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.36 per share, with $29.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.49.

