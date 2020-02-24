SCHE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHE ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.02, changing hands as low as $25.26 per share. SCHE shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.985 per share, with $28.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.54.

